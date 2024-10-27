Billie Eilish and Rihanna stir up collab chatter with viral comments!

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish and Rihanna have gotten fans buzzing over a potential collaboration as the superstars exchange some special praise!

Billie Eilish (r.) and Rihanna have gotten fans buzzing over a potential collaboration as the superstars exchange some special praise! © Collage: Leon Bennett & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent chat with Access Hollywood, RiRi named the 22-year-old singer as her dream collaborator.

"If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish," Rihanna said. "Mmm, mmm, she's so good!"

After getting wind of the comment, Billie shared the clip on her Instagram page and wrote, "oh my god. what the f**k."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting just about any news of Rihanna's future music plans, as the 36-year-old hasn't dropped a new album since 2016's Anti.

She hasn't been totally MIA from the music scene, though, as she debuted Lift Me Up for the soundtrack of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022 and headlined the Super Bowl LVII halftime show the following year.

Rihanna has dropped a number of hints that she's working on her seventh album, but she shocked fans earlier this year with the news that she had "started over" on the project.