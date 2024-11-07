Billie Eilish bashes Trump in emotional speech about election at Nashville concert

Nashville, Tennessee - Billie Eilish shared a powerful response to the results of the 2024 presidential election during latest concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 22-year-old singer, who is currently traveling North America for HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR, addressed Donald Trump's victory in Tuesday's election before performing her song TV on Wednesday night.

"Waking up this morning, I kind of couldn't really fathom doing a show on this day," Billie admitted, per a fan-captured clip shared to TikTok.

She acknowledged that it's a "privilege" to be able to perform for her fans and told the crowd, "I want you to know that you're safe with me, and you're protected here and that you are safe in this room."

Referring to her song TV, Billie said that the track was "about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and people I know have gone through."

The Grammy winner then went on to slam the president-elect, whom she called a "convicted predator" – an apparent reference to Trump being found liable of sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll.