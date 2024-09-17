Billie Eilish and Finneas endorse Kamala Harris: "Can't let extremists control our lives"

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has thrown her support behind Kamala Harris as she and brother Finneas deliver a formal endorsement of the current vice president.

Billie Eilish (c.) has thrown her support behind Kamala Harris (l.) as she and brother Finneas deliver a formal endorsement of the current vice president. © Collage: Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Avalon.red

In a new video posted Tuesday, the 22-year-singer revealed she would be voting for Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, come November.

"We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy," Billie said.

"We can't let extremists control our lives, our freedoms, and our future," Finneas added.

"The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris."

The post, which was shared in honor of National Voter Registration Day, is just the latest A-list endorsement of the Harris-Walz ticket.

Pop star Taylor Swift sent shockwaves into the political sphere with her own endorsement of the Democrats – sparking some serious fury from Harris' opponent, Donald Trump.

Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, and more stars have backed Harris as well.