Billie Eilish dishes on why Lana Del Rey "changed music" for her

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish gushed over fellow musician Lana Del Rey, revealing why she believes the singer "changed music " in a new interview.

Billie Eilish (l.) named Lana Del Rey's 2012 record Born To Die as one of the albums that has impacted her music taste. © Collage: IMAGO / Starface & ZUMA Wire

The 21-year-old appeared as a guest on a recent episode of Dua Lipa's podcast, At Your Service, where she gushed over Lana's impact on her and the music industry as a whole.

Describing her early music taste, Billie named the 38-year-old's Born to Die, released in 2012, as the most influential.

"Born to Die by my girl Lana. I feel that that album changed music — and especially changed music for girls and the potential of what is possible," she said.

The Ocean Eyes singer has been an outspoken fan of Lana for years, with the pair conducting an interview together earlier this year.

Billie sang similar praises then, telling Lana, "You changed the way the music industry hears and sees music, and you changed the way people sing."

The A&W artist paid it back in March as she called Billie her "living legend" and said she was a rare "good person" in the industry."