Billie Eilish among stars joining Dua Lipa's latest podcast season

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is set to team up with fellow pop star Dua Lipa for season 3 of the New Rules singer's podcast, At Your Service.

Billie Eilish (l) is set to be a special guest on season 3 of Dua Lipa's podcast, At Your Service. © Collage: Anna KURTH & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Wednesday, Dua confirmed the new season of her podcast, which is produced in partnership with BBC Sounds.

"I have had the privilege of learning from so many incredible individuals and sharing their remarkable stories over the course of the first two seasons of At Your Service," Dua told the BBC. "We're taking the same approach with Season Three, while also diving deeper into specific themes tailored to each guest."

On Wednesday, the series dropped its first trailer for season 3, which gave fans a first look at Billie's appearance on the show.

"I would always say when somebody questioned me, you know what, it doesn't matter because it's what I want to do right now, and I'm always gonna remember that," the Ocean Eyes singer says in the preview.

Other season 3 guests include You star Penn Badgley, Blackpink member Jennie, and Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Along with the podcast, Billie and Dua just might be teaming up in the near future on the soundtrack to a certain highly-anticipated doll movie - if fans theories are to be believed, that is.