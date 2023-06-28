Billie Eilish among stars joining Dua Lipa's latest podcast season
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is set to team up with fellow pop star Dua Lipa for season 3 of the New Rules singer's podcast, At Your Service.
On Wednesday, Dua confirmed the new season of her podcast, which is produced in partnership with BBC Sounds.
"I have had the privilege of learning from so many incredible individuals and sharing their remarkable stories over the course of the first two seasons of At Your Service," Dua told the BBC. "We're taking the same approach with Season Three, while also diving deeper into specific themes tailored to each guest."
On Wednesday, the series dropped its first trailer for season 3, which gave fans a first look at Billie's appearance on the show.
"I would always say when somebody questioned me, you know what, it doesn't matter because it's what I want to do right now, and I'm always gonna remember that," the Ocean Eyes singer says in the preview.
Other season 3 guests include You star Penn Badgley, Blackpink member Jennie, and Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg.
Along with the podcast, Billie and Dua just might be teaming up in the near future on the soundtrack to a certain highly-anticipated doll movie - if fans theories are to be believed, that is.
Is Billie Eilish joining Dua Lipa on the Barbie movie soundtrack?
Billie stirred fervent fan speculation by sharing a snap of the iconic Barbie silhouette in a recent photo dump on Instagram.
While Dua Lipa - who is also playing mermaid Barbie in the flick - has already released her track for the soundtrack, the album announcement confirmed that more "Barbies and Kens" were set to join the tracklist in the future.
Could Billie have been hinting at her own surprise song for the Barbie movie? Fans will find out when the complete soundtrack drops along with the film on July 21.
Cover photo: Collage: Anna KURTH & ANGELA WEISS / AFP