Billie Eilish drops music video for steamy new track LUNCH!

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has debuted a surprise new music video as her third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, finally hits the airwaves.

Billie Eilih dropped her third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, on Friday. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 22-year-old singer released her highly anticipated record on Friday, quickly garnering acclaim from critics and fans alike.

In celebration of the release, Billie dropped a surprise music video for the album's first single, LUNCH.

The steamy new track was first teased during the Grammy winner's Coachella DJ set last month.

Billie, who first opened up about her attraction to women last fall, goes all in with LUNCH as she sings, "I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one."

In an interview with Rolling Stone published in April, the What Was I Made For? artist revealed the track was influential in helping her understand her sexuality.