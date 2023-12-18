Billie Eilish drops special birthday surprise for fans

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has treated fans to a special surprise by dropping new merchandise in honor of her 22nd birthday.

Billie Eilish has kicked off her 22nd birthday celebration with some new merch for fans. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

The pop star turned 22 on Monday, and she made sure to include her fans in the festivities with a brand-new piece of merch.

The gray sweatshirt, which is called Billie's Birthday Crewneck, features "AM I ACTING MY AGE NOW?" written in bright red text and Billie's signature Blohsh logo on the back. Fans can get their own from her website now for $90.

Some fans have put forth theories that the text is a lyric from her upcoming third album, which she recently teased is "almost done."

On her Instagram story, Billie teased her birthday celebrations with a blurry snap of a lit candle on a cupcake with the caption, "somebody is 22."

The Grammy winner's final week of being 21 was quite a memorable one, as she made a grand return to 30 Rock to perform as the musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.