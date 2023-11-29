Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish tapped for Saturday Night Live guest spots

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish are heading back to 30 Rock as they score the final two musical guest spots on Saturday Night Live for 2023.

Olivia Rodrigo (l) and Billie Eilish have been tapped as Saturday Night Live musical guests for December 9 and 16, respectively. © Collage: Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

On Wednesday, the TV show's official Instagram page unveiled the hosts and musical guests for its final two episodes of the year.

Olivia, who last performed on the series in 2021, will join host Adam Driver as the musical guest on December 9, while Billie will return for her third appearance on December 16 alongside host Kate McKinnon.

"i'm baaaaaack :PPP," Billie wrote under a repost of the announcement. "see u on the 16th."

The 21-year-old completed her caption with a pink bow emoji, a likely nod to a performance of her latest hit, What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie.

As for Olivia, viewers are sure to be treated to something from her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS, and potentially another soundtrack hit with Can't Catch Me Now, which the 20-year-old recently wrote for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.