Is Billie Eilish planning to drop her next album soon?

New York, New York - Amid the continued success of her Barbie collaboration, Billie Eilish has teased her next music moves as she dished on her highly-anticipated third album.

Billie Eilish revealed that her third album is "almost done" as she talked about her latest work on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show. © John Sciulli / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 21-year-old stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday, where she chatted about her latest single, What Was I Made For?, from the soundtrack of the Barbie movie.

While the track is still enjoying success on the charts several months after its release, Billie did tease her current work on a new project.

"We are almost done with this new album we're working on," she told host Jimmy Fallon.

The Grammy winner remained tight-lipped about further details, adding, "At some point, you will know more, but I'm not going to say anything else," she teased.

The Ocean Eyes artist previously opened up about her next record in an interview back in September, similarly confirming she was "in the final stages of making it."

Elsewhere in her late-night appearance, Billie gushed over her collaboration with Barbie director Greta Gerwig as she and her brother, Finneas, drew inspiration from the titular character's storyline to pen the emotional track.