Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? gets emotional cover by Troye Sivan

London, UK - Troye Sivan honored Billie Eilish with an emotional cover of her iconic track, What Was I Made For?, from the Barbie movie.

Troye Sivan (l.) covered What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. © Collage: Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

Troye performed his rendition of the song during his visit to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on Tuesday.

Along with the cover, the 28-year-old also performed his own hit single, Rush.

What Was I Made For? was released in July, with Billie penning the song specifically for the Margot Robbie-led flick.

Since then, the song has continued to enjoy popularity on the music charts as well as social media as it became the soundtrack to thousands of posts on TikTok reflecting on the unique experience of girlhood.

"All the videos are devastating," Billie told Allure last month. "I go on TikTok, and it's video after video of how hard it is to be a woman, with that song playing."

The Ocean Eyes singer previously admitted that she was struggling to find any inspiration before the song came along.

Using Barbie's character arc as inspiration, Billie and her brother, Finneas, soon found that the "song wrote itself."