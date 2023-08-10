Billie Eilish overtakes Taylor Swift's chart record with Barbie collab

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is back on top of the music charts thanks to What Was I Made For? , her latest release that dropped as part of the Barbie soundtrack.

Billie Eilish has earned another number one hit on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs with What I Was I Made For?. © Collage: High Rise Media & IMAGO / MediaPunch

The 21-year-old's hit jumped to the top spot on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart for the week of August 12, overtaking the record held by Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 hits by a solo female artist on the chart.

What Was I Made For? is the most melancholy of the Barbie movie's songs, and it has found a new level of popularity as a backing track to viral "girlhood" videos on TikTok.

Earlier this week, the track became the fastest song from a soundtrack to reach 100 million streams on Spotify.

The Ocean Eyes singer recently debuted What Was I Made For? live with an emotional performance during her headlining set at Lollapalooza.

Eilish has credited the collaboration with saving her from a slump of "self-doubt" and revealed she pulled from her own personal experiences in writing the track, despite originally planning to focus on the movie's titular character.