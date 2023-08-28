Billie Eilish pays homage to viral Barbie song meme at Leeds Festival

Leeds, UK - Billie Eilish has paid homage to a hilarious viral meme stemming from her hit song from the Barbie movie, What Was I Made For? .

Billie Eilish recreated a viral TikTok meme inspired by her song during her performance at Leeds Festival on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@queenzziel0cthevoice & IMAGO / Starface

The 21-year-old performed the fan-favorite song during her set at Leeds Festival on Friday.

As the ballad's piano melody played, Eilish recreated a viral TikTok that saw one woman cover the song in a... unique way, to say the least!

While the original lyrics are, "When did it end / all the enjoyment," the woman in the video passionately sang what sounded to be, "Although enjoyment."

In a knowing nod to the clip, the Ocean Eyes singer belted "although enjoyment" as the track played behind her during the set, proving she just may be as chronically online as many of her fans (in the best way possible).

Her tribute was a hit with social media users, who buzzed about the performance well into Saturday.

"Let's goooo! She acknowledged the queen," one fan said.

"she's so iconic for this," another wrote.