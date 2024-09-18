Kamala Harris debuts campaign ad with Billie Eilish song after endorsement

Washington DC - Kamala Harris made quick use of Billie Eilish 's support with an emotional campaign ad released hours after the pop star endorsed the Democratic presidential candidate.

Kamala Harris (l.) made quick use of Billie Eilish's support with a campaign ad released hours after the pop star endorsed the Democratic presidential candidate. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the Harris-Walz campaign debuted a new ad spot – titled "Monster" – highlighting the extreme restrictions on abortion facilitated by Republicans.

Set to Eilish's melancholic track When the Party's Over, the ad focuses on a young woman named Hadley Duvall, who became pregnant at just 12 years old when she was raped by her stepfather.

"Because Donald Trump overturned Roe v. Wade, girls and women all over the country have lost the right to choose, even for rape or incest," Duvall says in the ad.

"Donald Trump did this. He took away our freedom."

Reproductive rights were one of the issues directly named by Eilish in her endorsement of Harris on Tuesday, where she said that Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, were "fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy."

This isn't the first time the current vice president has quickly capitalized on one of the many A-list endorsements she's scored so far!