Kamala Harris debuts campaign ad with Billie Eilish song after endorsement
Washington DC - Kamala Harris made quick use of Billie Eilish's support with an emotional campaign ad released hours after the pop star endorsed the Democratic presidential candidate.
On Wednesday, the Harris-Walz campaign debuted a new ad spot – titled "Monster" – highlighting the extreme restrictions on abortion facilitated by Republicans.
Set to Eilish's melancholic track When the Party's Over, the ad focuses on a young woman named Hadley Duvall, who became pregnant at just 12 years old when she was raped by her stepfather.
"Because Donald Trump overturned Roe v. Wade, girls and women all over the country have lost the right to choose, even for rape or incest," Duvall says in the ad.
"Donald Trump did this. He took away our freedom."
Reproductive rights were one of the issues directly named by Eilish in her endorsement of Harris on Tuesday, where she said that Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, were "fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy."
This isn't the first time the current vice president has quickly capitalized on one of the many A-list endorsements she's scored so far!
A-list stars come out in support of Kamala Harris
While Beyoncé hasn't dropped a formal endorsement, she has given Harris permission to use her hit Freedom at her campaign rallies – and she even hit Trump with a cease-and-desist for trying to do the same.
Joining the ranks of celebrities backing the Harris-Walz ticket are Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, and Megan Thee Stallion, with the Houston rapper even performing at an Atlanta rally back in July.
Cover photo: Collage: WIN MCNAMEE & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP