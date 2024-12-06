Billie Eilish reacts to Rihanna's collab pitch: "I'll literally do anything you want"

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish couldn't quite believe her "idol" Rihanna wanted to collab with her, but make no mistake – she's all in on the idea!

In an interview with Complex published Thursday, the 22-year-old singer responded to RiRi's recent praise, where she even pitched the idea of working with Billie on new music.

"I literally thought it was AI, first of all," Billie said of the shoutout.

"I've never met Rihanna. She's literally my idol. She's the greatest of all time."

The Ocean Eyes artist even confessed that she'd been afraid to name-drop Rihanna when answering questions about her dream collab – even though she was always thinking of her!

"I'm not going to say that, though! Why would I say that?! It's not real," Billie said.

But sure enough, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul was already thinking it – and she wasn't afraid to say it!

"Then [Rihanna] said, 'If only I could work with Billie.' I was like, 'Well, b***h, I've been sitting here this whole time!'" Billie joked.

"What the f**k is she even talking about? Honestly. What do you mean, 'If only'?! It's, like, as if I've been saying, 'No.' Rihanna! RiRi?! I'll literally do anything you want. That's insane."

As much as Billie was shocked Rihanna knew of her work, the Umbrella singer felt the same way when she caught wind of Billie's reaction to her shoutout!