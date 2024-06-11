Rihanna is "starting over" on her new album – and fans are fuming

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna fans are not happy with her latest update about her upcoming music project after years of patiently waiting.

Rihanna dished on her surprising new music plans during an event for Fenty Hair on Monday. © Leon Bennett/Getty Images/AFP Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Umbrella artist just added insult to injury after Friday's "I'm retired" novelty t-shirt troll!



Despite still making music history in absentia, RiRi hasn't put out a new album since Anti in 2016 – yet she's been teasing up a storm about new songs for months.

For her Fenty Hair launch event on Monday, the Grammy winner joked that "this is probably the longest I've ever taken to create something. No, I lied – that's R9."

But how far has the 36-year-old gotten with her new music in eight years? Not very far at all, as it turns out.

While celebrating her brand-new business venture with Fenty Hair, the singer acknowledged to Entertainment Tonight on Monday that the t-shirt had "triggered" her fans and then segued into a frank discussion about the state of her ninth album.

"Music for me is a new discovery. I'm rediscovering things," she said. "I have been working on the album for so long that I kind of just put all that stuff aside... [but] now I'm prepared to go back into the studio. Now I'm prepared. So, I'm gonna start."

She then laughed, adding, "Gimme a second."

"So we're starting over?" asked ET reporter Kevin Frazier.

"Yeah, starting over," Rihanna repeated. "But I don't wanna neglect the songs that I have, so I wanna go back and listen to stuff with new ears with my new perspective and see what applies and what I still am in love with."