Billie Eilish reveals secret second costume in "Halloweek" photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish dropped a festive "Halloweek" photo dump, giving fans a close-up look at her cowgirl costume and even revealing a never-been-seen look from her celebrations.

Billie Eilish revealed a secret alternate costume for Halloweekend in her latest Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish

The 21-year-old singer posted a new photo dump to Instagram on Wednesday, which kicked off with a dark snap of her silhouette.

As revealed by a later photo, Billie also dressed as a maid for this year's festivities, donning short, red hair with a black dress, a white apron, and thigh-high sheer socks.

The look was likely an homage to the character of Moira from American Horror Story: Murder House, played by Alexandra Breckenridge.

Billie also shared a few new snaps of her cowgirl costume, which she rocked at the star-studded Halloween bash hosted by Kendall Jenner.

While the Ocean Eye singer's strawberry-blonde wig made for an epic makeover, fans were far too focused on who she attended the party with.

As she left the party, Billie was photographed holding hands with Devon Lee Carlson, the ex-girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford.