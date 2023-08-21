Billie Eilish's ex Jesse Rutherford stirs controversy with new song

Los Angeles, California - A new song from Jesse Rutherford has fans buzzing that the track's lyrics are a nod to his relationship with Billie Eilish .

Jesse Rutherford (r.) is facing backlash for disturbing lyrics that seemingly reference his controversial romance with Billie Eilish. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

Fans of the 21-year-old singer have slammed Rutherford for his latest song, POV, which dropped on August 18.

The 32-year-old musician began dating Eilish in November 2022 before splitting in May 2023.

Though the Ocean Eyes singer said the pair was still on good terms earlier this month, some fans are not too happy with Rutherford for the disturbing lyrics in POV that appear to be a nod to Eilish.

"She been listening to me since 2013 / I know she's got daddy issues, welcome to the family," he sings on the track. Eilish had been a long-time fan of Rutherford's band, The Neighborhood, before the pair became friends when she was 15 and he was 26.

Another line stirring backlash online is "Feel like Alejandro when she Gaga on my goo," a reference to Lady Gaga's song Alejandro that many believe also alludes to the pair's controversial Halloween costumes from last year. Eilish dressed up as a baby while Rutherford donned dramatic make-up to look like an old man, a knowing dig at the ongoing concern surrounding their hefty age gap.

Since POV's release, fans of the Happier Than Ever artist have not held back in their renewed criticisms of Rutherford.