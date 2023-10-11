Billie Eilish says her past smash hit is the "stupidest song in the world"

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has revealed her brutally honest thoughts about her past music as she shared why her feelings have changed toward her 2019 smash hit, bad guy.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the 21-year-old star and her brother, Finneas, shed new light on their current feelings towards their past collaborations.

When Kimmel asked what of their past work together makes them "uncomfortable" looking back, Eilish didn't hold back.

"Objectively, bad guy is like the stupidest song in the world, but it's really good," she said.

Despite its supposed "dumb" nature, Eilish explained that it's part of its essential charm.

"It's just like you have to understand, you have to have humor in it. Like, that song I'm trolling," she said.

"That song is supposed to be goofy, but it's just funny because it's dumb. It's literally, like, 'Duh.' Like, what does that mean?"

Still, Eilish and Finneas emphasized that they're proud of what they have made together, even if they "cringe" when listening to it now.