Billie Eilish shares glimpse at wild Fourth of July festivities

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has shared a peek at her Fourth of July celebrations, and the fiery snaps have sent fans into a frenzy!

Billie Eilish took to Instagram on Sunday to share a peek at her Fourth of July celebration with friends. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@billieeilish

After the 22-year-old celebrated Independence Day with several close pals, she took to Instagram on Sunday to share some photos of their adventures.

The post kicked off with a mirror selfie featuring Billie and LA-based makeup artist Sydney Szramowski.

Later footage saw the group lighting some sparklers, including a photo of the Grammy winner posing with a sparkler while rocking a pink bikini top with a white towel.

The fireworks display appears to have gotten a bit out of hand, as both videos feature some of the partygoers screaming in the background!



The photo dump was quite the hit with fans, with one writing, "billie's the only celebrity i've ever wanted vlogs from, istg she's always having some sort of amazing adventure."

Some of the snaps did cause a bit of alarm among her followers, as one photo appeared to show Billie bearing large bite marks on her arms. However, it doesn't seem that it was actually her, as her famous hand tattoos are missing.