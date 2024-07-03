Billie Eilish drops stylish recap snaps on Instagram: "Europe in June"

Paris, France - Pop icon Billie Eilish dropped a new photo dump on her Instagram featuring a ton of sizzling new snaps of the singer visiting Europe in June.

Billie Eilish looked incredible in a new photo dump posted on her Instagram page. © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/@billieeilish

On Wednesday, the LUNCH artist posted a ton of new pictures from her summer endeavors.

"europe in june," she captioned the photo dump.

In the first picture, the 22-year-old looked fabulous in a candid bathroom snap wearing glasses, a yellow printed shirt, and a red-and-white bomber jacket.

The second photo shows a hilarious open-mouthed Billie being her most authentic self.

Other images display her casually chilling in her car, admiring some aesthetic artwork, and handing a baguette to a mime in Paris, France.

Just Billie things!

Most notably though, Billie added in a couple of shots that made fans reminisce on her old music.