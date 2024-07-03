Billie Eilish drops stylish recap snaps on Instagram: "Europe in June"
Paris, France - Pop icon Billie Eilish dropped a new photo dump on her Instagram featuring a ton of sizzling new snaps of the singer visiting Europe in June.
On Wednesday, the LUNCH artist posted a ton of new pictures from her summer endeavors.
"europe in june," she captioned the photo dump.
In the first picture, the 22-year-old looked fabulous in a candid bathroom snap wearing glasses, a yellow printed shirt, and a red-and-white bomber jacket.
The second photo shows a hilarious open-mouthed Billie being her most authentic self.
Other images display her casually chilling in her car, admiring some aesthetic artwork, and handing a baguette to a mime in Paris, France.
Just Billie things!
Most notably though, Billie added in a couple of shots that made fans reminisce on her old music.
Billie Eilish recreates billboard gazing moment in Europe
In another set of images shown throughout the photo dump, the Ocean Eyes singer can be seen in Berlin gazing at her new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, on a billboard.
She also posted a previous photo from 2019 of herself looking at her debut studio album billboard, WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO, in the same spot.
"those 2 last slides always make me cry," one fan wrote.
Another said, "Cant let gang know I started tearing up a bit at the end there."
Billie recently debuted the second music video of her new album's era, but could more be up her talented sleeves soon? Only time will tell!
