Billie Eilish shocks fans with live debut of Guess with Charli XCX!

Billie Eilish surprised fans with the first-ever live performance of her Guess remix alongside Charli XCX at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday. © Collage: Etienne LAURENT / AFP & LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

Though the Brat track has been on the setlist of Billie's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tour since it kicked off, the 23-year-old singer never got the chance to sing it live with Charli – until Tuesday, that is.

The 32-year-old Apple artist shocked fans at Billie's show in Los Angeles by popping out of the stage as the song's intro began, sending the audience into a roaring frenzy.

Charli shared a video of the performance to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, "love u billieeeeee and hbd!!! <3"

The Guess remix was first released in August as Charli began to roll out a series of revamped Brat tracks featuring a number of buzzy collaborators.

Along with Billie, Charli was joined by Lorde, Ariana Grande, The 1975, Bon Iver, and more on the aptly-named Brat and it's completely different but also still brat, which dropped in October.