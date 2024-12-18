Billie Eilish shocks fans with live debut of Guess with Charli XCX!
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish surprised fans with the first-ever live performance of her Guess remix alongside Charli XCX!
Though the Brat track has been on the setlist of Billie's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tour since it kicked off, the 23-year-old singer never got the chance to sing it live with Charli – until Tuesday, that is.
The 32-year-old Apple artist shocked fans at Billie's show in Los Angeles by popping out of the stage as the song's intro began, sending the audience into a roaring frenzy.
Charli shared a video of the performance to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, "love u billieeeeee and hbd!!! <3"
The Guess remix was first released in August as Charli began to roll out a series of revamped Brat tracks featuring a number of buzzy collaborators.
Along with Billie, Charli was joined by Lorde, Ariana Grande, The 1975, Bon Iver, and more on the aptly-named Brat and it's completely different but also still brat, which dropped in October.
The Guess remix is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where Billie and Charli will also compete against one another for some of the ceremony's biggest honors – including Album of the Year.
Cover photo: Collage: Etienne LAURENT / AFP & LISA O'CONNOR / AFP