Kylie Jenner hits up Coachella with Timothée Chalamet as ex Travis Scott performs

Indio, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA as they attended the 2025 Coachella music festival, where the reality star's ex just happened to be performing!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l.) were spotted packing on the PDA at Coachella's opening weekend, where the reality star's ex Travis Scott (r.) performed a headlining set. © Collage: Monica Schipper & Amy Sussman & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The lovebirds were photographed holding hands as they strolled through the festival grounds on Saturday, which marked Day 2 of Coachella's first weekend.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul sported an all-white ensemble featuring a cropped t-shirt and low-rise pants, while her 29-year-old beau opted for a black tee and oversized shorts.

Fan-captured footage showed the two sharing a kiss as they watched Charli XCX's set, which featured surprise appearances by Lorde, Troye Sivan, and Billie Eilish.

Also hitting the stage on Saturday was Kylie's ex, rapper Travis Scott, who welcomed plenty of special guests of his own as he "designed the desert" in a headlining slot.

The 33-year-old Sicko Mode artist revealed that his and Kylie's two kids – daughter Stormi (7) and son Aire (3) – were with their parents in the desert, sharing a sweet Instagram snap of the little ones with the caption "my gang."

Kylie and Travis officially called it quits on their on-and-off romance in early 2023, and The Kardashians star began sparking dating rumors with Timothée just a few months later.

It's unclear whether the couple stopped by Travis' Coachella set, but considering insiders have spilled that the co-parents remain on friendly terms, it wouldn't be too much of a scandal after all!