Ariana Grande drops scathing clapback to critics in Charli XCX Brat remix

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande fired back at her critics as she joined Charli XCX for a remix of Sympathy is a knife on the Brit's revamped Brat album.

© Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

Charli has revisited her ultra-viral era with the aptly titled Brat and it's completely different but also still brat – a collection of remixes featuring a ton of today's biggest artists.

At the top of the class is undoubtedly Ariana, who evidently took aim at her critics with her lyrics on a remix of Sympathy is a knife.

"It's a knife when you know they're counting on your mistakes," Ari sings. "It's a knife when you're so pretty, they think you must be fake."

Along with this allusion to plastic surgery rumors, the 31-year-old pop star also references the body-shaming she's faced in recent years as she sings, "It's a knife when they dissect your body on the front page."

Ariana then expresses her distaste for fandom feuds, adding, "It's a knife when the mean fans hate the nice fans."

Both Charli and Ari sing their own versions of a line that includes, "It's a knife when somebody says they like the old me and not the new me."

The yes, and? singer has been under heavy scrutiny for her style evolution in the past few years, along with a notably different speaking style that appears to have come from her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked film.