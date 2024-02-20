Billie Eilish sparks controversy after allegedly shading TikTok influencers

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish was caught seemingly throwing some shade at the many TikTok influencers present at Sunday's People Choice Awards, and the drama has only heated up in the days since.

Billie Eilish has sparked a heated debate over the inclusion of social media influencers at major Hollywood events. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 22-year-old was easily one of the most famous attendees at the 2024 ceremony, and it seems that she didn't love the influx of social media stars taking over the event.

In a viral clip, Billie appeared to tell Kylie Minogue, "There's some, like, TikTokers here," before pointing behind her and shaking her head.

The Grammy winner made a clear effort to cover her mouth with her hand, leading many to believe that the comment was not a positive one.

TikTok star Bryce Hall, who attended the show, responded on Monday with a new video shared on the platform and reiterated that influencers like himself were personally invited by the awards show.

"Billie Eilish, I'm so sorry that I didn't acknowledge your greatness and bow down to you being another human being," he said in the clip, which has been viewed over seven million times.

As the videos continue to make the rounds, the controversy has ignited an online debate as to whether today's biggest content creators should be featured on the same platform as more traditional A-list talent.