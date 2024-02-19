Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and more rock People’s Choice Awards
Santa Monica, California - Taylor Swift and her BFF Selena Gomez won big at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Sunday, but who were the other all-star winners?
The People's Choice Awards, hosted by Barbie movie star Simu Liu, had some huge surprises in store!
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have had huge career wins lately in their respective fields, but both nabbed recognition at the People's Choice Awards. While Trav won the award for athlete of the year, T-Swift won best female artist, pop artist, concert tour, and social celebrity.
Fans were denied any of the usual adorable PDA from the pair, as neither were able to make the ceremony. In Taylor's case: she's off on the Australia leg of her Eras Tour. And Travis? He's probably still recovering from that impressive Super Bowl performance!
Selena Gomez also took home an award, winning favorite female TV star for Only Murders in the Building. Other winners included America Ferrera for her role in the Barbie movie and Billie Eilish for her TV performance in Swarm.
People's Choice Awards 2024 celebrate all of your celeb favs!
Other winners included Rachel Zegler (best action movie and action movie star), Adam Sandler (Comedy Icon Award), Olivia Rodrigo (favorite song for Vampire and favorite album for Guts), Nicki Minaj (best hip-hop artist and collab song for Barbie World), and Ice Spice (best collab song with Nicki and best new artist).
The Kardashians won best reality show – as if there were any doubt – and Khloé Kardashian beat out sister Kim for favorite reality TV star. All's fair in love and the PCAs, Kimmy!
Margot Robbie also won favorite female movie star, which hopefully makes her feel a little better after being snubbed for a Best Actress nod by the Oscars.
Cover photo: Trae Patton/NBC