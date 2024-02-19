Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and more rock People’s Choice Awards

Santa Monica, California - Taylor Swift and her BFF Selena Gomez won big at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Sunday, but who were the other all-star winners?

Standout People's Choice Award winners include America Ferrera (l.) for her role in the Barbie movie and Billie Eilish for her TV performance in Swarm. © Trae Patton/NBC

The People's Choice Awards, hosted by Barbie movie star Simu Liu, had some huge surprises in store!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have had huge career wins lately in their respective fields, but both nabbed recognition at the People's Choice Awards. While Trav won the award for athlete of the year, T-Swift won best female artist, pop artist, concert tour, and social celebrity.

Fans were denied any of the usual adorable PDA from the pair, as neither were able to make the ceremony. In Taylor's case: she's off on the Australia leg of her Eras Tour. And Travis? He's probably still recovering from that impressive Super Bowl performance!

Selena Gomez also took home an award, winning favorite female TV star for Only Murders in the Building. Other winners included America Ferrera for her role in the Barbie movie and Billie Eilish for her TV performance in Swarm.