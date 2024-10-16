Billie Eilish teams up with MTA to keep New York City concerts eco-friendly

Billie Eilish has partnered with the MTA to make her upcoming shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden as eco-friendly as possible. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a new X video shared by the MTA on Tuesday, Billie encouraged fans to "ditch the car" and opt for public transport as their means to head to her New York City shows this week.

"You can take the subway or LIRR to @TheGarden – it's the easiest, most eco-friendly way to get there," the MTA added.

The post also teased announcements from Billie herself that will be played on the MTA en route to Madison Square Garden.

The Grammy winner is set to play three consecutive shows at the famed arena, kicking off on Wednesday night, as part of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR.

Billie is also treating New York fans to a special merch pop-up shop, which boasts exclusive offerings of clothing, accessories, and more.

The shop, located at 105 Wooster Street in SoHo, will be open between 12 PM and 7 PM ET from Wednesday through Sunday.