Billie Eilish weighs in on the success of her 2024 goals: "I had a lot of good sex"

Los Angeles, California - Saving horses, a parachute jump, and a fulfilling sex life! Pop star Billie Eilish expressed her wishes for 2024 in past interviews. So how'd she do?

© DAVID SWANSON / AFP

"Yes, I had a lot of good sex so you're welcome, Billie," the 22-year-old told Vanity Fair.

The singer, who has been talking to the magazine every year since 2017, responded to her interview from the previous few years.

In the past interviews, she listed her resolutions for the future, including wanting to have "lots of good sex."

"Got there," she replied with a thumbs-up.

She also reportedly achieved her goal of making new friends!

"I've done nothing but make friends all year, and gotten closer to people I wasn't with before and became friends with people I used to be friends with again... it's just been a year filled with friendship," reported the multiple Oscar and Grammy winner.

Billie admitted that, although she'd had a lot of goals for her future year ahead, focusing on friendship "was the real thing I wanted to do."

She didn't manage to achieve her resolutions to "save some horses" and do a parachute jump – but hey, there's always next year!