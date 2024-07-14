Billie EIlish reveals what she looks for in a partner: "All I do is crush on people"

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has revealed what she looks for in a partner as she admits that her life "feels so empty" when she isn't crushing on anyone!

In her Friday appearance on Chicken Shop Date, the 22-year-old singer didn't hold back when it came to dishing on her love life.

"All I do is crush on people," Billie told host Amelia Dimoldenberg. "It's all I do. When I don’t have a crush, life feels so empty."

As for what piques her interest, the BIRDS OF A FEATHER artist admitted that scent is her "number one" thing.

"I can get around it, but I'm definitely, like, that's the first thing I notice," she said. "I have a very strong nose, so if somebody smells good, I like them more."

Billie also named "passion" as a big turn-on for her, adding, "It's all about passion."

The What Was I Made For? artist, who was last linked to The Neighborhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, is reportedly single at the moment.