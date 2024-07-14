Billie EIlish reveals what she looks for in a partner: "All I do is crush on people"
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has revealed what she looks for in a partner as she admits that her life "feels so empty" when she isn't crushing on anyone!
In her Friday appearance on Chicken Shop Date, the 22-year-old singer didn't hold back when it came to dishing on her love life.
"All I do is crush on people," Billie told host Amelia Dimoldenberg. "It's all I do. When I don’t have a crush, life feels so empty."
As for what piques her interest, the BIRDS OF A FEATHER artist admitted that scent is her "number one" thing.
"I can get around it, but I'm definitely, like, that's the first thing I notice," she said. "I have a very strong nose, so if somebody smells good, I like them more."
Billie also named "passion" as a big turn-on for her, adding, "It's all about passion."
The What Was I Made For? artist, who was last linked to The Neighborhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, is reportedly single at the moment.
Billie Eilish opens up about her love life
In May, Billie admitted, "I don't see myself being serious with anyone until I find someone that really feels right to me, and that is not interesting to me right now."
Following the release of her third album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, the Grammy winner has further opened up about her sexuality, as the album featured a few tracks alluding to female love interests, including the fan-favorite LUNCH.
"That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real," she said of the album's lead single while chatting to Rolling Stone back in April.
Cover photo: IMAGO / UPI Photo