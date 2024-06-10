Billie Eilish gets candid on downsides of fame: "I lost all of my friends"

London, UK - Billie Eilish has opened up about the struggles she faced as her music career took off and she skyrocketed in the limelight while still a teenager.

Billie Eilish got candid about her difficulties maintaining friendships after skyrocketing to fame as a teen. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a Monday's episode of BBC's Miss Me? podcast, the 22-year-old singer revealed that she "lost all of [her] friends" when she earned celebrity status with her 2016 hit Ocean Eyes.

"I suddenly was famous, and I couldn't relate to anybody," she explained. "It was tough. It was really hard."

Billie revealed that as she grew out of her teens, most of the people in her life were those who worked for her in some capacity.

"I remember looking around the room, and it was only people that I employ. And all 15 years or more older than me," she said.

The CHIHIRO artist admitted that relying on these connections as her primary friendships had some damaging effects, as she recalled one particularly heartbreaking instance in which a former employee abruptly quit and never spoke to her again.

"That made me realize, 'Oh wait, this is a job,'" she said. "If they left me, they wouldn't ever see me again."

While Billie confessed that she battled lingering "abandonment issues" as a result of her struggling social life, she revealed that things have taken a notable turn for the better in the ensuing years.