Did Billie Eilish write a song about Olivia Rodrigo?
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish revealed that Olivia Rodrigo served as a secret inspiration for one of her recent songs that touches on the dark side of a swift rise to stardom.
Speaking with the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, the 21-year-old shared that Goldwing from her 2021 record Happier Than Ever took some inspiration from Olivia's quick rise to fame.
Though the 20-year-old is just over a year younger than Billie, the Ocean Eyes singer admitted she felt protective over her amid her rapid success with 2021's SOUR.
"I think everybody's experiences are so individual," Billie said "Nobody has had anybody else's life, you know? But I do feel a protectiveness over Olivia."
She continued on to reveal that Goldwing was "kind of" about her, though Olivia wasn't the only influence on the track.
"I've never said that to anyone," Billie confessed, adding, "I was just thinking about her when I was writing it. She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me."
The song makes a clear nod to the trap that many pop starlets run into in the wake of overnight success with the lyrics, "They're gonna tell you what you want to hear / Then they’re gonna disappear / Gonna claim you like a souvenir / Just to sell you in a year."
Billie continued on to explain that she was "so nervous" for Olivia when drivers license took off in early 2021.
Billie Eilish admits she was "worried" about Olivia Rodrigo's quick rise to fame
"Olivia was getting big, and she was just, like, this little dainty child," Billie said. "I felt so nervous. I was worried about her. She came up in that acting world, and people are so weird. I don't know — I just felt very protective over her. And I feel that way to everyone."
Channeling her girlhood anthem What Was I Made For?, the bad guy artist admitted she couldn't help but see herself in young girls, especially within the music industry.
"I just want to hold everybody in a little glass box and never let anything touch them," she joked.
