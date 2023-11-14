Did Billie Eilish write a song about Olivia Rodrigo?

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish revealed that Olivia Rodrigo served as a secret inspiration for one of her recent songs that touches on the dark side of a swift rise to stardom.

Billie Eilish (r) has revealed that Olivia Rodrigo's rapid rise to fame partially inspired her song Goldwing. © Collage: VALERIE MACON & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, the 21-year-old shared that Goldwing from her 2021 record Happier Than Ever took some inspiration from Olivia's quick rise to fame.

Though the 20-year-old is just over a year younger than Billie, the Ocean Eyes singer admitted she felt protective over her amid her rapid success with 2021's SOUR.

"I think everybody's experiences are so individual," Billie said "Nobody has had anybody else's life, you know? But I do feel a protectiveness over Olivia."

She continued on to reveal that Goldwing was "kind of" about her, though Olivia wasn't the only influence on the track.

"I've never said that to anyone," Billie confessed, adding, "I was just thinking about her when I was writing it. She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me."

The song makes a clear nod to the trap that many pop starlets run into in the wake of overnight success with the lyrics, "They're gonna tell you what you want to hear / Then they’re gonna disappear / Gonna claim you like a souvenir / Just to sell you in a year."

Billie continued on to explain that she was "so nervous" for Olivia when drivers license took off in early 2021.