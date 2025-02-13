Blake Lively goes after "receipts" with new subpoena for Justin Baldoni

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively has challenged her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni by dragging major phone companies into their intense battle!

Blake Lively (r.) has subpoenaed for Justin Baldoni's phone records in search of evidence of his alleged smear campaign. © Collage: BRYAN BEDDER & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per Deadline, the Gossip Girl alum's attorneys sent subpoenas to AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile – plus PR crisis firm consultant Jed Wallace – for evidence of Baldoni's alleged smear campaign against her.

Lively's team, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, said in a statement, "Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to 'destroy' and 'bury' her reputation and family over the past year."

"We will now receive all of the 'receipts' that, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found on Mr. Bryan Freedman's website, and like Ms. Lively, those 'receipts' will have their day in court," the duo added.

Freedman, who represents Baldoni and released the scathing website, subsequently hit back at Lively's latest move.