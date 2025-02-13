Blake Lively goes after "receipts" with new subpoena for Justin Baldoni
Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively has challenged her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni by dragging major phone companies into their intense battle!
Per Deadline, the Gossip Girl alum's attorneys sent subpoenas to AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile – plus PR crisis firm consultant Jed Wallace – for evidence of Baldoni's alleged smear campaign against her.
Lively's team, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, said in a statement, "Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to 'destroy' and 'bury' her reputation and family over the past year."
"We will now receive all of the 'receipts' that, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found on Mr. Bryan Freedman's website, and like Ms. Lively, those 'receipts' will have their day in court," the duo added.
Freedman, who represents Baldoni and released the scathing website, subsequently hit back at Lively's latest move.
Baldoni and Lively's legal teams duke it out as Colleen Hoover wades back in
The lawyer stated, "Subpoenas are an ordinary part of the litigation process. What is extraordinary is what the Lively Parties are seeking."
"This massive fishing expedition demonstrates that they are desperately seeking any factual basis for their provably false claims. They will find none," he added.
The Lively vs. Baldoni drama first began when the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and an alleged smear campaign against her.
Baldoni has denied the claims and, in turn, hit Lively with a $400 million defamation lawsuit.
Meanwhile, author Colleen Hoover has added to the drama by returning to Instagram – yet Hoover raised eyebrows as her page no longer features any footage of Lively and Baldoni! Does this mean that the writer has officially distanced herself from the drama?
Cover photo: Collage: BRYAN BEDDER & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP