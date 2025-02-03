Justin Baldoni scores first legal win as Blake Lively case heads to court
New York, New York - Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's fiery legal drama has heated up after their lawyers met in federal court!
The It Ends With Us co-stars' respective attorneys kicked off their scathing legal saga on Monday.
Per Deadline, Judge Lewis J. Liman ordered both parties to stop publicly sharing any info that could influence a jury and threatened to move up their March 2026 trial date if the matter continues to be "litigated in the press."
Additionally, TMZ reported that the gag order requested by Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was denied by the judge.
Over the weekend, Baldoni made good on his promise to release a website complete with messages and a timeline of events that supposedly disprove Lively's sexual harassment and smear campaign claims.
The Jane the Virgin star has also amended his $400 million lawsuit by adding The New York Times as a plaintiff after he filed a $250 million libel suit against the outlet.
Cover photo: Collage: DIA DIPASUPIL & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP