Blake Lively lands spot on TIME's 100 Most Influential People as legal drama continues
Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively has been dubbed a "titan" by TIME Magazine amid her fiery legal battle with her Its Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.
On Tuesday, TIME Magazine featured the Gossip Girl alum in its annual 100 Most Influential People line-up, along with Demi Moore, President Donald Trump, and Serena Williams.
Lively was praised by civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill as "a serious person" and "risk taker," sharing, "I don't know the Blake Lively of the red carpet. Or the Met Gala. I never watched Gossip Girl.
"The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country's most intractable problems."
The Age of Adeline star's intense legal battle with Baldoni was not mentioned in Ifill's tribute, but the announcement does follow the latest twist in the pair's heated feud.
It Ends With Us crew member says Lively tried to "take power" from Baldoni
On the April 13 episode of 60 Minutes Australia, the film's crew member Talia Spencer called the 41-year-old director "one of the few directors I've worked for that was kind and respectful."
Spencer said of Lively, who's suing Baldoni for sexual harassment, "I feel like maybe Blake smelled his kindness, mistook it for weakness, and tried to take advantage and take power."
When asked by the reporter if she thought that the A Simple Favor star "wrestled control of the film" from her co-star, she said, "I think she tried to, yes," adding, "Probably, yeah. I think there was a massive compromise in terms of Justin's original vision for the film."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Avalon.red