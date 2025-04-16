Blake Lively lands spot on TIME's 100 Most Influential People as legal drama continues

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively has been dubbed a "titan" by TIME Magazine amid her fiery legal battle with her Its Ends With Us co- star , Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively has made TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list amid her heated legal battle. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Tuesday, TIME Magazine featured the Gossip Girl alum in its annual 100 Most Influential People line-up, along with Demi Moore, President Donald Trump, and Serena Williams.

Lively was praised by civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill as "a serious person" and "risk taker," sharing, "I don't know the Blake Lively of the red carpet. Or the Met Gala. I never watched Gossip Girl.

"The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country's most intractable problems."

The Age of Adeline star's intense legal battle with Baldoni was not mentioned in Ifill's tribute, but the announcement does follow the latest twist in the pair's heated feud.