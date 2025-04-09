It Ends With Us actor from birth scene slams Blake Lively's allegations

Los Angeles, California - An actor from the set of It Ends With Us has spoken out on the allegations Blake Lively made against him. Will this hurt her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni ?

The actor who played the Blake Lively's birth doctor has spoken out about her allegations made against him and Justin Baldoni (r). © IMAGO / Landmark Media

On Tuesday, Adam Mondschein reacted to Lively's accusations that she was uncomfortable during the film's birthing scene in an exclusive statement to Page Six.

The actor, who is also the director's friend, said, "My experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit. Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene."

In the Gossip Girl alum's amended complaint, she alleged that the set for the birth scene was "chaotic, crowded, and utterly lacking in standard industry protections for filming nude scenes."

Lively shared the she "felt forced into a compromise that she would be naked from below the chest down" when Baldoni "insisted to Ms. Lively that women give birth naked," adding that she "was not provided with anything with which to cover herself between takes until after she had made multiple requests."