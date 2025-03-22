Justin Baldoni slams Blake Lively's "privileged" request to toss defamation suit!

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni's lawyer has fired back at Blake Lively's filing to toss his lawsuit as the co- stars ' legal drama gets uglier!

Blake Lively's (l.) motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit has garnered an intense response from Baldoni's lawyer. © Collage: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following Lively's request to dismiss Baldoni's $400 million defamation suit against her, his attorney Bryan Freedman has dubbed the move as "abhorrent" and "abusing the system," per Us Weekly.

The lawyer shared in a statement, "Ms. Lively's recent motion to dismiss herself from the self-concocted disaster she initiated is one of the most abhorrent examples of abusing our legal system."

He added, "Stringent rules are put into place to protect the innocent and allow individuals to rightfully defend themselves. Laws are not meant to be twisted and curated by privileged elites to fit their own personal agenda."

Yet, a spokesperson for the Gossip Girl star argued that Freedman's statement was proof that his team has "no legal arguments remotely capable of dismissing our complaint."