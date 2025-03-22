Justin Baldoni slams Blake Lively's "privileged" request to toss defamation suit!

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle heats up as their lawyers trade harsh blows after Lively filed to dismiss Baldoni's defamation suit against her!

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni's lawyer has fired back at Blake Lively's filing to toss his lawsuit as the co-stars' legal drama gets uglier!

Blake Lively's (l.) motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit has garnered an intense response from Baldoni's lawyer.
Following Lively's request to dismiss Baldoni's $400 million defamation suit against her, his attorney Bryan Freedman has dubbed the move as "abhorrent" and "abusing the system," per Us Weekly.

The lawyer shared in a statement, "Ms. Lively's recent motion to dismiss herself from the self-concocted disaster she initiated is one of the most abhorrent examples of abusing our legal system."

He added, "Stringent rules are put into place to protect the innocent and allow individuals to rightfully defend themselves. Laws are not meant to be twisted and curated by privileged elites to fit their own personal agenda."

Yet, a spokesperson for the Gossip Girl star argued that Freedman's statement was proof that his team has "no legal arguments remotely capable of dismissing our complaint."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawyers trade blows over latest filing

Lively's rep continued that Baldoni and his team "have instead accepted that Ms. Lively's complaint states valid legal claims that they could not muster a single reason to dismiss."

They added, "Meanwhile, every person and entity the Baldoni-Wayfarer team sued has moved to dismiss their meritless PR stunt."

Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds – who is also named in the suit – previously hit back at the Jane the Virgin alum's suit by maintaining that Baldoni is "thin-skinned" and cannot sue him over "hurt feelings." Will the Five Feet Apart director's defamation suit get tossed?

