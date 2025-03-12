Blake Lively felt "love" from fans at SXSW amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Los Angeles, California - Gossip Girl star Blake Lively expressed her gratitude for all the support for her newest film , Another Simple Favor, amid her Justin Baldoni drama .

Blake Lively seemingly hinted towards her Justin Baldoni drama as she thanked fans for their support at the premiere of Another Simple Favor. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Lively's Tuesday Instagram post featured a look at her most recent appearance during SXSW.

The mom of four was captured on the red carpet for the sequel's premiere in her beige, latex dress while more images showed Lively with her co-stars Anna Kendrick, Michele Morrone, and Henry Golding.

She captioned the photo dump, "Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxswfelt like a rock concert. Thank you to the very best audience. Texas turns it out."

Lively added, "Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it. To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling. Thank you for having us Austin. And yes. it's latex."