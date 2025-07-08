Blake Lively's deposition date revealed as Justin Baldoni case heads to court

New York, New York - Blake Lively is set to provide a deposition in her legal battle against her It Ends With Us co- star , Justin Baldoni, as the explosive case heads to court.

According to Page Six, the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star will be deposed by Baldoni's legal team on Thursday, July 17.

Lively has accused the 41-year-old, who both directed and starred in It Ends With Us, of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Baldoni fired back with a countersuit accusing the A Simple Favor actor of defamation and extortion, but that case was recently tossed by a federal judge.

Another lawsuit filed by Baldoni against the New York Times, which targeted their reporting on Lively's allegations, has also been dismissed.

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, told TMZ that his team will push Lively to "provide the truth of the stories" during the deposition.

"We're gonna see how consistent her testimony is with the actual facts of what transpired," he added.

Both Lively and Baldoni are expected to testify when the case goes to trial.