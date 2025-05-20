Blake Lively's team calls for sanctions against Justin Baldoni after "ghoulish taunt"
New York, New York - Blake Lively's attorneys have hit back at her co-star Justin Baldoni's team for taunting and making "baseless claims" about her amid their ongoing legal battle.
On Monday, Lively's legal team filed a new motion calling for sanctions against the 41-year-old filmmaker's lawyers, as reported by People.
The team asked for sanctions in the form of attorney fees and other costs for the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star after Baldoni's team "acted willfully with the intent of harassing Ms. Lively, causing unnecessary delay, and increasing the cost of litigation."
Lively's team specifically slammed a proposal from Baldoni's lawyer, Brian Freedman, to host the A Simple Favor actor's deposition at New York's Madison Square Garden and sell tickets to fans.
Her side called the idea a "ghoulish taunt" and emphasized that "federal courts are venues for the adjudication of justice, not playgrounds for retribution or public relations."
Lively's team also noted that the judge in the case recently tossed two letters submitted by Baldoni's lawyers that included allegations that Lively threatened her friend Taylor Swift in order to gain her public support.
"If you want to know why Justin Baldoni's lawyer pulled his latest inflammatory and defamatory media stunt, it might be because he knew that both he and his clients were about to be hit with sanctions motions based on his reckless decision to file multiple frivolous claims in federal court," Lively's attorneys Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb told People.
"You can't file lawsuits in federal court that have no basis in law or fact to create a harassing media narrative, or in other words, their strategy from day one."
Lively's lawyers call for sanctions against Baldoni team over Taylor Swift claims
In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni, alleging he sexually harassed her on the set of It Ends With Us and subsequently hired a crisis PR team to conduct a retaliatory smear campaign.
He then countersued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defamation and alleging that they sought creative control over the film, which Baldoni directed in addition to co-starring with Lively.
The latest drama saw the judge presiding over the case slam Baldoni's side for submitting the "improper" and "irrelevant" letter and affidavit alleging that Lively threatened to expose years of private text messages with Taylor Swift if the singer did not issue a public statement of support.
The 35-year-old pop star, a longtime friend of Lively and Reynolds, has not commented publicly on the case, but after she was subpoenaed by Baldoni's team, Swift's rep argued that his side was looking to distract from the details of the case by bringing her name into it.
"Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case," the spokesperson said.
Cover photo: Collage: BRYAN BEDDER & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP