Blake Lively's team calls for sanctions against Justin Baldoni after "ghoulish taunt"

New York, New York - Blake Lively's attorneys have hit back at her co- star Justin Baldoni's team for taunting and making "baseless claims" about her amid their ongoing legal battle.

Blake Lively's (r.) attorneys have hit back at her co-star Justin Baldoni's team for taunting and making "baseless claims" about her amid their ongoing legal battle. © Collage: BRYAN BEDDER & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, Lively's legal team filed a new motion calling for sanctions against the 41-year-old filmmaker's lawyers, as reported by People.

The team asked for sanctions in the form of attorney fees and other costs for the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star after Baldoni's team "acted willfully with the intent of harassing Ms. Lively, causing unnecessary delay, and increasing the cost of litigation."

Lively's team specifically slammed a proposal from Baldoni's lawyer, Brian Freedman, to host the A Simple Favor actor's deposition at New York's Madison Square Garden and sell tickets to fans.

Her side called the idea a "ghoulish taunt" and emphasized that "federal courts are venues for the adjudication of justice, not playgrounds for retribution or public relations."

Lively's team also noted that the judge in the case recently tossed two letters submitted by Baldoni's lawyers that included allegations that Lively threatened her friend Taylor Swift in order to gain her public support.

"If you want to know why Justin Baldoni's lawyer pulled his latest inflammatory and defamatory media stunt, it might be because he knew that both he and his clients were about to be hit with sanctions motions based on his reckless decision to file multiple frivolous claims in federal court," Lively's attorneys Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb told People.

"You can't file lawsuits in federal court that have no basis in law or fact to create a harassing media narrative, or in other words, their strategy from day one."