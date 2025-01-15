Justin Baldoni claims Ryan Reynolds "bullied" him as more drama heats up!
Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni has dragged Disney and Marvel into his legal drama with costar Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds!
On January 7, the It Ends With Us director and star's lawyers sent a litigation hold letter to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger that demands they keep docs that mention the character of "Nicepool."
Per People, the 40-year-old's legal team wants "any and all documents relating to the development of the Nicepool character" and "communications relating to the development, writing and filming of storylines and scenes featuring Nicepool.".
Nicepool was a minor character played by the Deadpool star in Deadpool & Wolverine who appears to lampoon "fake feminist" men.
Baldoni's teams say that they're looking for anything "relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate or bully Baldoni through the character of Nicepool" among other subjects.
The latest filing follows Lively's sexual harassment and smear campaign allegations against Baldoni who in turn hit back at his costar with his own lawsuit and reportedly plans to further sue the Gossip Girl alum.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & BRYAN BEDDER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP