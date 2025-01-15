Justin Baldoni claims Ryan Reynolds "bullied" him as more drama heats up!

Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni has dragged Disney and Marvel into his legal drama with costar Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds!

Justin Baldoni (pictured) is now accusing Ryan Reynolds of "mocking" him with his character "Nicepool" in Deadpool & Wolverine. © BRYAN BEDDER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On January 7, the It Ends With Us director and star's lawyers sent a litigation hold letter to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger that demands they keep docs that mention the character of "Nicepool."



Per People, the 40-year-old's legal team wants "any and all documents relating to the development of the Nicepool character" and "communications relating to the development, writing and filming of storylines and scenes featuring Nicepool.".

Nicepool was a minor character played by the Deadpool star in Deadpool & Wolverine who appears to lampoon "fake feminist" men.

Baldoni's teams say that they're looking for anything "relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate or bully Baldoni through the character of Nicepool" among other subjects.