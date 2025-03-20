Blake Lively calls for Justin Baldoni's "vengeful" lawsuit to be dropped
New York, New York - Blake Lively slammed her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against her as "vengeful" and "baseless" as she filed to have it dismissed.
The 37-year-old actor's legal team filed the motion on Thursday, arguing that Baldoni's $400 million defamation suit was "a profound abuse of the legal process," per People.
The attorneys noted that California law does not allow "suing victims who speak out against sexual harassment or retaliation," and as a result, the 41-year-old's claim is "meritless."
Lively's team also argued that Baldoni's lawsuit was just another example of how the filmmaker and his team have attempted to "bury" her and destroy her reputation in retaliation for coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment.
The Gossip Girl star first sued Baldoni in December 2024, alleging that he sexually harassed her on the set of It Ends With Us and leveling a number of disturbing accusations about his behavior.
Her lawsuit also alleged that Baldoni hired a crisis PR team to conduct a smear campaign in a bid to discredit her claims and damage her public image.
Baldoni hit back with a lawsuit accusing Lively of defamation and extortion, arguing that the A Simple Favor actor was manipulating him in order to gain creative control of the movie, which Baldoni directed.
The Jane the Virgin alum also named Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, in the lawsuit, and the Deadpool actor similarly filed for the case to dropped earlier this week.
Ryan Reynolds has also filed to have Baldoni's case dismissed
In his motion, Reynolds argued Baldoni could not sue him over "hurt feelings" and took particular aim at Baldoni's allegation that the Deadpool & Wolverine character "Nicepool" – a satirical fake feminist version of the antihero – was based on him.
Reynolds' legal team did not deny that the character was inspired by Baldoni and argued that the Marvel star – who co-wrote the superhero movie – was not defaming him but simply demonstrating an "unabashed negative opinion of Mr. Baldoni's character."
Earlier this month, Lively and Reynolds scored a win as a judge agreed to protect certain sensitive information from Baldoni's team in order to prevent the content from leaking to the press.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & NurPhoto