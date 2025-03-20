Blake Lively calls for Justin Baldoni's "vengeful" lawsuit to be dropped

New York, New York - Blake Lively slammed her It Ends With Us co- star Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against her as "vengeful" and "baseless" as she filed to have it dismissed.

Blake Lively (r.) slammed her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against her as "vengeful" and "baseless" as she filed to have it dismissed. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & NurPhoto

The 37-year-old actor's legal team filed the motion on Thursday, arguing that Baldoni's $400 million defamation suit was "a profound abuse of the legal process," per People.

The attorneys noted that California law does not allow "suing victims who speak out against sexual harassment or retaliation," and as a result, the 41-year-old's claim is "meritless."

Lively's team also argued that Baldoni's lawsuit was just another example of how the filmmaker and his team have attempted to "bury" her and destroy her reputation in retaliation for coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment.

The Gossip Girl star first sued Baldoni in December 2024, alleging that he sexually harassed her on the set of It Ends With Us and leveling a number of disturbing accusations about his behavior.

Her lawsuit also alleged that Baldoni hired a crisis PR team to conduct a smear campaign in a bid to discredit her claims and damage her public image.

Baldoni hit back with a lawsuit accusing Lively of defamation and extortion, arguing that the A Simple Favor actor was manipulating him in order to gain creative control of the movie, which Baldoni directed.

The Jane the Virgin alum also named Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, in the lawsuit, and the Deadpool actor similarly filed for the case to dropped earlier this week.