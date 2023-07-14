Angelina Jolie's former investment firm slams Brad Pitt for being a "petulant child"

Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's "war of rosé" has gotten nastier with the latest tit-for-tat from the exes.

Brad Pitt (r) has been accused of "looting" and "misconduct" by Angelina Jolie's attorneys. © Collage: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP & ISABEL INFANTES / AFP

The former spouses' legal battle over their formerly joined winery just got messier per the latest court filing.

According to CNN, Jolie's former investment firm Nouvel is accusing Pitt and "co-conspirators" of attempting to retain control of Château Miraval by "stripping" and "looting" its assets.

Nouvel is reportedly seeking $350 million in damages.

"Pitt wasted the company's assets, spending millions on vanity projects," the suit read regarding the Bullet Train star.

The projects included more than $1 million spent on swimming pool renovations and millions on restoring a recording studio.