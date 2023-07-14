Angelina Jolie's former investment firm slams Brad Pitt for being a "petulant child"
Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's "war of rosé" has gotten nastier with the latest tit-for-tat from the exes.
The former spouses' legal battle over their formerly joined winery just got messier per the latest court filing.
According to CNN, Jolie's former investment firm Nouvel is accusing Pitt and "co-conspirators" of attempting to retain control of Château Miraval by "stripping" and "looting" its assets.
Nouvel is reportedly seeking $350 million in damages.
"Pitt wasted the company's assets, spending millions on vanity projects," the suit read regarding the Bullet Train star.
The projects included more than $1 million spent on swimming pool renovations and millions on restoring a recording studio.
Angelina Jolie's firm slam Brad Pitt in latest court docs
Nouvel's attorney further claimed the Oscar winner's "misconduct" began after the Salt star sold Nouvel in October 2021 to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group which is controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.
"Incensed that Jolie sold Nouvel to Stoli rather than him, Pitt has acted like a petulant child, refusing to treat Nouvel as an equal partner in the business," the doc continued.
In June, Pitt filed a suit against his ex-wife, calling her "vindictive" while adding that the exes previously agreed neither one of them could sell their share in Château Miraval without the other's approval.
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP & ISABEL INFANTES / AFP