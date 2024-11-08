Brad Pitt's surprising reaction to fan's unexpected kiss revealed!
Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt got some lovin' from a fan, and here's how he reacted to the shocking moment!
Last month, the 60-year-old Oscar winner got smooched on by a super fan while filming scenes for his upcoming movie, F1.
The clip was recently uploaded by an X user who branded the interaction "disgusting" and wrote, "This is absolutely disrespectful. First, you're invading his personal space and HE'S HUMAN, second, you don't have his permission you didn't even ask about it."
While followers are still arguing over the controversial moment of affection, Brad has reportedly had a different response to the fan encounter.
An insider dished to the Daily Mail on Tuesday that the Troy star is "so relaxed and is never negative over positive fan interactions."
The source added, "While it may have caught him off guard, at the end of the day, he is appreciative of his diehard adoring fans. He didn't feel threatened and didn't have an issue with the exchange."
The messy PDA moment comes just a few months after Brad went public with girlfriend Ines de Roman amid ongoing legal drama with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie!
Cover photo: LEXIE HARRISON-CRIPPS / AFP