George Clooney takes jab at "pretty boy" Brad Pitt amid big reunion

Acting icons George Clooney (62) and Brad Pitt (60) are back in a double pack after more than 15 years as they team up for a new movie .

George Clooney (l) poked fun at co-star Brad Pitt ahead of their first on-screen reunion in 15 years. © Collage: DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

It's hard to believe, but Clooney and Pitt were last in front of the camera together in 2008 for the crime comedy Burn After Reading.

For their new thriller, Apple TV+'s Wolves, the two were no longer just in front of the camera together but also behind it as co-producers.

Away from the lens, however, the duo has lost none of their charms, as Clooney revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.



In it, the Ocean's Eleven actor joked about his pal, whom he affectionately calls "Pretty Boy Pitt."

"Yeah, he needed work. He's an up-and-comer," he quipped.

Clooney continued to poke fun at his co-star, remarking on the red carpet that Pitt needed a bit of help in the beauty department.

"I don't know if you've seen him up close lately," Clooney told Extra. "He doesn't look so good. But with makeup and visual effects, we're able to save him."