George Clooney takes jab at "pretty boy" Brad Pitt amid big reunion
Los Angeles, California - Acting icons George Clooney (62) and Brad Pitt (60) are back in a double pack after more than 15 years as they team up for a new movie.
It's hard to believe, but Clooney and Pitt were last in front of the camera together in 2008 for the crime comedy Burn After Reading.
For their new thriller, Apple TV+'s Wolves, the two were no longer just in front of the camera together but also behind it as co-producers.
Away from the lens, however, the duo has lost none of their charms, as Clooney revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
In it, the Ocean's Eleven actor joked about his pal, whom he affectionately calls "Pretty Boy Pitt."
"Yeah, he needed work. He's an up-and-comer," he quipped.
Clooney continued to poke fun at his co-star, remarking on the red carpet that Pitt needed a bit of help in the beauty department.
"I don't know if you've seen him up close lately," Clooney told Extra. "He doesn't look so good. But with makeup and visual effects, we're able to save him."
George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for first movie in 15 years
After 15 years, Clooney is also happy to be working with his buddy again.
"It feels like a lot of time has passed. Too much time," he told ET.
However, their more recent co-production is not without its hurdles, as Clooney and Pitt gave up a higher salary so that their film could be seen on both the streaming platform and in cinemas, as Deadline reported last year.
"It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those weird bidding wars which happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme, and Apple came in with a really big number for Brad and I, and we said we'd like to take less as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they said great," Clooney told the outlet.
Not much is known about the project quite yet, but IMDb's snippet reveals that it "follows lone wolf fixers who are assigned to the same job."
