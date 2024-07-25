Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh reveals how Netflix show still lets its Black actors down

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury on Netflix's hit show, says the series still doesn't light Black skin properly, despite its diverse cast.

Bridgerton actor Adjoa Andoh revealed on a podcast that the hit Netflix show still doesn't know how to properly light Black skin. © IMAGO / Landmark Media "The continuing conversation about lighting Black skin - on every show, nothing's changed," she said in a recent podcast.

Andoh, who also had roles in movies such as Invictus and Fractured, expressed that and other frustrations during the latest episode of Stirring It Up. Despite playing one of the sharpest and most influential women on Bridgerton, Andoh said, she doesn't feel empowered in her career. Though she feels comfortable speaking up now, she noted that the burden Black actors face to ask for what they deserve can be exhausting, especially compared with their white counterparts. "I suppose I feel powerful in that I will now go: 'Am I blond?'," Andoh said. "But I hate doing it because a bit of me is like, 'Oh I don't want to do it. I don't want to make a fuss'."

Andoh opens up on mental toll of racism in entertainment industry

Andoh also opened up on the effects of racism in the entertainment industry, with Black actors often suffering from self-doubt. © Andrea RENAULT / AFP Bridgerton and its spinoff series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, both have casts filled with people of all colors, with Black actors in many major roles. Danbury is a commanding widow despite having been forced into an arranged marriage in her youth, the formidable queen is played by Golda Rosheuvel, who is mixed race, and two Black men, played by Regé-Jean Page and Victor Alli, have married into the Bridgerton family, which is white. In the second season, the eldest Bridgerton son marries a character of Indian descent. Yet, Andoh still has to ask to get lighting that complements her complexion – something crucial to how a character is portrayed. The actor said such details matter because she wants "to come and do my work. I want to stay in character ... I just want to come on and be Lady Danbury and do what she's got to do and be totally engaged with that," rather than worrying about how she's lighted. "When people say we're chippy, or we're being militant, or we're all that stuff, what I want to say is, 'I'm just a human being and I just want to do the gift that I'm blessed with. I want to do it in a free way, like I see many other people doing'." Andoh also said facing racial bias in the industry can take a mental toll and cause self-doubt.