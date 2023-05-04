Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte prequel series delights fans and critics alike
Los Gatos, California - Netflix has expanded the universe of its hit TV show Bridgerton with a new prequel, and fans are buzzing over the exciting spin-off!
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a six-part miniseries following Charlotte through dual timelines.
In her younger years, Charlotte is played by India Amarteifio, while Golda Rosheuvel reprises her role as the royal for the scenes set during the present Bridgerton timeline.
Also returning from the predecessor series are Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, and the iconic Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.
Following in Bridgerton's footsteps, Queen Charlotte boasts a soundtrack filled with classical spins on several pop hits from today, including Nobody Gets Me by SZA and Halo by Beyoncé.
The limited series is already receiving acclaim from fans and critics alike.
Bridgerton fans gush over new prequel series
While comparisons to Bridgerton are inevitable, many seem to find the spin-off a worthy predecessor.
"I like #QueenCharlotte even more than Bridgerton. There, I said it. It's got all the luxurious costumes and juicy goss but with more depth and dare I say better acting too," one fan said.
The romance between a young Charlotte and King George has also won fans' hearts.
"im sorry but they outdid kate and anthony," another said of the spin-off's central couple.
On the critics' side, Queen Charlotte is currently holding strong, with a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is now streaming on Netflix.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press