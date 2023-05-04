Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte prequel series delights fans and critics alike

Los Gatos, California - Netflix has expanded the universe of its hit TV show Bridgerton with a new prequel, and fans are buzzing over the exciting spin-off!

Newcomer India Amarteifio stars as a young Queen Charlotte in Netflix's new Bridgerton prequel. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a six-part miniseries following Charlotte through dual timelines.

In her younger years, Charlotte is played by India Amarteifio, while Golda Rosheuvel reprises her role as the royal for the scenes set during the present Bridgerton timeline.

Also returning from the predecessor series are Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, and the iconic Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Following in Bridgerton's footsteps, Queen Charlotte boasts a soundtrack filled with classical spins on several pop hits from today, including Nobody Gets Me by SZA and Halo by Beyoncé.

The limited series is already receiving acclaim from fans and critics alike.