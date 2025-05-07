Ben Affleck reveals why he has "empathy" for Britney Spears
Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck explained why he has a lot of sympathy for Britney Spears when the paparazzi mistreated her during the height of her fame!
During his recent interview on the podcast This Past Weekend With Theo Von, The Accountant 2 actor dished on the "compassion" he has for the pop star.
Ben shared, "A long time ago, years and years ago, I really had a lot of empathy for Britney Spears."
He added, "Because I remember it seemed like, these people are following her around in a time where she may or may not have been having difficulty."
Though the Argo star admitted that he doesn't "know" her, he did theorize that the paparazzi constantly harassing Britney led to her infamous meltdown in 2007.
Ben Affleck slams the media for mistreating Britney Spears
Ben continued, "But I do know that the cycle of having people harangue you and yell at you and hassle you and follow you. It seemed like that itself was kind of whipping up the whole thing into a tizzy."
The Air director, who's also had his own issues with the paps, joins the many celebs that have publicly supported the Toxic hitmaker after the end of her 14-year conservatorship.
Ben further slammed the paparazzi for their aggressiveness, adding, "That's the first time I thought this is kind of a weird, unintentional, I think culturally, but kind of collective cruelty, where what's taken out of the image that you see are the people around waving the stick at the tiger or poking on it."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Michael Tran / AFP