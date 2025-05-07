Ben Affleck reveals why he has "empathy" for Britney Spears

Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck explained why he has a lot of sympathy for Britney Spears when the paparazzi mistreated her during the height of her fame!

Britney Spears got some support from Ben Affleck (r.), who sympathizes with the pop star. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Michael Tran / AFP

During his recent interview on the podcast This Past Weekend With Theo Von, The Accountant 2 actor dished on the "compassion" he has for the pop star.

Ben shared, "A long time ago, years and years ago, I really had a lot of empathy for Britney Spears."



He added, "Because I remember it seemed like, these people are following her around in a time where she may or may not have been having difficulty."

Though the Argo star admitted that he doesn't "know" her, he did theorize that the paparazzi constantly harassing Britney led to her infamous meltdown in 2007.