Ben Affleck scolds paparazzi outside Jennifer Lopez's house: "You're gonna get somebody hurt"

Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck scolded paparazzi who hounded the actor as he exited the home he shares with his wife, Jennifer Lopez , amid rampant rumors that the two are on the rocks.

Per TMZ, Ben shouted at photographers stationed outside the couple's home on Sunday after his first attempt at driving away.

The 51-year-old came to a quick stop and exited the vehicle before yelling at one of the paps for flashing the cameras at him as he drove.

"You're gonna get me into an accident," Ben said. "Don't flash your lights when someone is driving down the driveway."

He further slammed the other photographers as he added, "I can't see! You're gonna get somebody hurt doing this s**t."

J. Lo was not home at the time, as she is currently in Paris after a recent solo vacay to Italy amid ongoing rumors of an imminent split for the spouses.