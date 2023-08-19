Britney Spears breaks silence on Sam Asghari divorce with emotional statement

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears says she "couldn't take the pain anymore" but will remain strong in the face of adversity after her husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce .

On Saturday, the pop star publicly addressed the separation for the first time in a lengthy Instagram post caption which was attached to a video of her performing a dance.



"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together," the star shared. "Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but... I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business."

"But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly," she added.

The divorce documents cite "irreconcilable differences" and also revealed that the couple had separated three weeks prior.

The Toxic singer told her more than 42 million followers "I will be as strong as I can and do my best."

"In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you," Britney continued. "I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect, but it's far from reality and I think we all know that."