Britney Spears' drama with Sam Asghari heats up as prenup details emerge!
Los Angeles, California - More details on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's shocking split have emerged – including some big revelations about the couple's prenup!
On Friday, TMZ reported that the 41-year-old singer's agreement with her soon-to-be ex protects her assets and has certain stipulations in place.
Apparently, the prenup states that Asghari won't get any payouts in the event of a divorce and it prevents him from seeking spousal support.
The budding actor can keep any gifts from his estranged wife, though there's an "extensive confidentiality clause" that prohibits Asghari from speaking about the estranged couple's relationship.
But the outlet also suggested that Asghari might still try to make the pop star pay up!
Could Sam Asghari successfully challenge his prenup with Britney?
Reportedly, when Asghari made the divorce filing, he also requested spousal support.
Despite the prenup's clear clauses, it seems as though the Iranian-American model is challenging these terms – and this might actually lead to the scrapping of the confidentiality agreement.
Since Asghari spent years with the Toxic singer before they wed last June, Britney could opt give her ex a nice payout to avoid any tea being spilled.
Meanwhile, per People, Britney remains in "great spirits" amid the divorce drama.
A source said of the Womanizer singer's situation, "Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she's remaining positive and focusing on the future."
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER & TOMMASO BODDI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP