Britney Spears' drama with Sam Asghari heats up as prenup details emerge!

Los Angeles, California - More details on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's shocking split have emerged – including some big revelations about the couple's prenup!

Details on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's prenuptial agreement have emerged, suggesting the fitness trainer might be left empty-handed after a divorce. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & TOMMASO BODDI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Friday, TMZ reported that the 41-year-old singer's agreement with her soon-to-be ex protects her assets and has certain stipulations in place.

Apparently, the prenup states that Asghari won't get any payouts in the event of a divorce and it prevents him from seeking spousal support.

The budding actor can keep any gifts from his estranged wife, though there's an "extensive confidentiality clause" that prohibits Asghari from speaking about the estranged couple's relationship.

But the outlet also suggested that Asghari might still try to make the pop star pay up!