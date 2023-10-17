Britney Spears previews bombshell revelations from upcoming memoir

Los Angeles, California - In a brand new interview, pop icon Britney Spears bares all and gives fans an exclusive preview of her upcoming memoir , The Woman in Me.

In a groundbreaking interview published on Thursday, PEOPLE got a glimpse into the pages of Britney Spears' highly-anticipated book set to be released on October 24.

For years the world watched as Britney rose to fame from a young age while navigating the unimaginable highs of stardom down to the indescribable lows.

Spears' upcoming memoir offers a more personal account of her life before and after the nearly 14-year conservatorship she was governed under. "Learning this new freedom, I’ll admit, is challenging at times," she told PEOPLE in the exclusive interview conducted via email.

After splitting from Sam Asghari after 14 months of marriage and her publicly complicated relationship with her family – including her dad, Jamie Spears (71), mom, Lynne Spears (68), and sister Jamie Lynn (32) – the 41-year-old now finds joy in even the simplest of moments. "I am a simple girl," she said.

The interview also included a look back into some of the best times of the Princess of Pop's life, including her earliest days of performing and becoming a mother to her two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. "Being a mom was my dream come true," she added.

Her newest dream is to share her incredible journey now that she's free to be her most unapologetic self, and her memoir is giving us all the brutal truths.